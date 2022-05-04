Delhi logs 1,354 COVID-19 cases in 24 hrs, positivity rate rises to 7.64%

Delhi on Wednesday reported 1,354 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, according to the health department bulletin. There was a dip in daily cases compared to the previous day when it had reported 1,414 infections.

The national capital also saw one COVID-19-related death and 1,486 recoveries from the infection in the past 24 hours.

The number of active cases in the national capital were reported at 5,853, and the positivity rate has risen to 7.64 per cent from 5.97 per cent on the previous day. The city conducted 17,732 COVID-19 tests in the past 24 hours. Delhi has been reporting over 1,000 coronavirus cases daily for the past eight days.

Delhi reported 4,319 positive patients in home isolation, and 180 patients admitted in the hospital. Out of the 9,590 hospital beds, only 1.94 per cent or 186 beds are occupied according to the health bulletin.

The capital vaccinated 5,608 beneficiaries in last 24 hours.

Recently, COVID-19 cases have been surging in the national capital. The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic.

Eminent epidemiologist Dr Chandrakant Lahariya said the test positivity rate is stagnant, and it means the infection is spreading at the same rate and that there is no wave. There is a subtle change in the hospitalisation rate which also proves that there is no wave, Lahariya said.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had last week said COVID-19 cases have increased in the capital but the situation was not serious as people were not developing severe disease and the hospitalisation rate was low.

He had attributed the low hospitalisation rate to vaccinations and naturally acquired immunity.