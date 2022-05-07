Delhi logs 1,407 COVID-19 cases in 24 hrs, positivity rate at 4.72%

Delhi reported 1,407 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, according to the health department bulletin issued on Saturday evening. The national capital saw a 15 per cent dip in COVID-19 cases compared to the previous day on which it had recorded 1656 fresh cases.

The national capital reported two COVID-19 related deaths while 1,546 people recovered from the infection.

The number of active cases in the national capital dropped marginally to 5,955, and the positivity rate has dropped to 4.72 per cent from 5.39 per cent on the previous day. The city conducted 29,821 COVID-19 tests in the past 24 hours. Delhi has been reporting over 1,000 coronavirus cases daily for the past eleven days.

Delhi reported 4,365 positive patients in home isolation, and 183 patients admitted in the hospital. Out of the 9,590 hospital beds, only 2.21 per cent or 212 beds are occupied according to the health bulletin. The capital vaccinated 24,564 beneficiaries in last 24 hours.

Recently, COVID-19 cases have been surging in the national capital. On Friday, Delhi reported 1,656 fresh cases of COVID-19.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said on Wednesday that the number of hospital admissions is still very less and the COVID-19 situation in the city is not so serious at present. Asked if restrictions are needed given the spike in cases, he told reporters at a press conference at the party office that the government is keeping an eye on the situation, and the current scenario doesn't warrant major restrictions.

"We have reserved 10,000 beds in hospital for Covid cases, but less than 200 of those are occupied. So, this is satisfying. And the situation is not so serious at present," he said.

