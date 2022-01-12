Delhi logs 27,561 COVID-19 cases, second-highest daily rise, positivity rate at 26.22%

Delhi on Wednesday reported a rise of over 27,000 COVID-19 cases in the preceding 24 hours, the second-highest single-day tally so far. With 27,561 more cases, Delhi's caseload has reached 16,17,716, while the positivity rate jumped to 26.22 per cent, according to the daily health bulletin data.

The national capital also recorded 40 Covid deaths in the last 24 hours, highest since May 4. With this, Delhi's virus-related toll increased to 25,240.

It currently has 87,445 active Covid cases, of which 56,991 are in home isolation.

Moreover, 14,957 patients recovered from the virus on Wednesday, the data showed.

Keeping in view the situation, the Delhi government had yesterday issued an advisory asking all hospitals to ensure that patients with comorbidities are duly attended by specialists.

Earlier today, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that the state government will lift coronavirus-related restrictions if cases decline over the next 2-3 days. “Restrictions will be lifted if Covid cases come down in 2-3 days,” Jain said.

He, however, added that the national capital is likely to witness a spike of around 25,000 cases on Wednesday.