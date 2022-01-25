Delhi logs 6,028 COVID-19 cases in last 24 hrs, positivity rate at 10.55%

Delhi on Tuesday reported 6,028 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, a marginal increase from yesterday's daily virus tally. The national capital had reported 5,760 daily cases on Monday, according to the health bulletin.

With today's numbers, Delhi's caseload has now reached 18,03,499 since the outbreak of the pandemic. The UT's positivity rate on Tuesday stood at 10.55 per cent.

Along with that, Delhi also recorded 9,127 recoveries in the same period, which brought down the active cases in the national capital to 42,010. However, 31 more virus-related deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 25,681.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal will be chairing the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting on January 27 over the COVID situation in the national capital. According to news agency ANI sources, a decision may be taken to lift restrictions like weekend curfew and the odd-even system in the markets in view of the decreasing COVID cases in Delhi.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will also be present in the DDMA meeting scheduled to be held on Thursday. Last week, the Delhi government allowed all private offices in the National Capital Territory of Delhi, outside of Containment Zones, to function with upto 50 per cent attendance. The DDMA had, however, advised the private offices to stagger office timing, presence and quantum of staff.

