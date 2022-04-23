Delhi records 1,094 fresh cases, positivity rate rises to 4.82%

Delhi reported 1094 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, according to the health department bulletin issued on Saturday night. The national capital saw 2 COVID-19 related deaths and 640 recoveries from the infection in the past 24 hours.

The number of active cases in Delhi has now climbed to 3,705. The positivity has risen from 4.64 per cent on Thursday to 4.82 per cent today. The city conducted 22,714 COVID-19 tests in the past 24 hours.

This is the third time this week that Delhi has reported more than 1,000 cases in 24 hours.

Recently COVID-19 cases have been surging in the national capital. On Friday, Delhi had recorded 1,042 COVID-19 cases, according to the Health Department bulletin. The national capital also reported two COVID-19 related deaths.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government announced on Friday that Rs 500 fine will be imposed on anyone found not wearing masks in public places in the national capital. However, the penalty won't be applicable to people travelling together in private four-wheeler vehicles.

Further, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has once again advised people to strictly adhere to COVID-19 behaviour such as wearing face masks.

DMRC stated that as part of the continued measures for containing the COVID-19 spread, random flying squads will be deployed to ensure that the Covid Safety protocol is adhered to by the passengers inside trains and premises.

DMRC added that passengers will be counselled to ensure strict adherence to the guidelines and offenders will even be penalized on the spot, if required.

