Delhi records 517 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate dips to 4.21%

Delhi reported 517 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, according to the latest Delhi State Health Bulletin. The national capital reported zero COVID-19 related deaths, while 261 patients recovered from the injection in Delhi.

The number of active patients in Delhi now stands at 1,518. The positivity rate has now dropped to 4.21 per cent. The city had conducted 12,270 COVID tests in the past 24 hours.

Delhi has been recording an uptick in COVID cases over the past few days. On Saturday, there was nearly a 26 per cent jump in the number of COVID-19 cases. The city saw 461 fresh cases and two deaths. It had on Friday recorded 366 COVID-19 cases and zero death.

The positivity rate in Delhi has been registered in excess of one per cent since April 4 when it had stood at 1.34 per cent. As the Covid positivity rate in the national capital has jumped from 0.57 per cent on April 1 to 5.33 per cent on April 16. However, it has dipped to 4.21 per cent on Sunday.

With the COVID-19 positivity rate in Delhi breaching the five per cent-mark again, doctors on Sunday said people developing coronavirus-like symptoms should get themselves tested and authorities should make the wearing of masks mandatory to help check the spread of infection.

Doctors at leading government and private hospitals emphasised that there was a need to increase testing in the wake of the spike in cases, even as they said that "no drastic restrictions" were needed as of now.

"People who are developing symptoms are not going for COVID-19 test, largely. Now, with a surge in cases and the positivity rate beyond five per cent again, I would urge people to go for testing if they are having symptoms.

"Even those going for home isolation should go for testing," said a senior doctor at LNJP Hospital.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will meet on April 20 to discuss the rise in Covid cases and also decide upon reimposing the penalty on not wearing face mask.

