Delhi reports 13,785 COVID cases, 35 deaths in a day; positivity rate at 23.86%

Delhi on Wednesday reported 13,785 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the caseload to 17,47,966, according to the daily health bulletin data. Along with that, the national capital also reported 35 deaths in a day, pushing the death toll due to the virus to 25,460.

Delhi had logged 28,867 COVID-19 cases last Thursday, the sharpest single-day spike since the beginning of the pandemic

The positivity rate has increased from 22 per cent to 2.86 per cent in the last 24 hours, the bulletin added.

There are 75,282 active cases in Delhi so far, while16,580 patients recovered today.

Earlier today, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain had said the COVID-19 positivity rate in the city is not low enough to lift the restrictions imposed to contain the spread of the infection and that the government will monitor the situation for three to four days.

Jain reiterated that the ongoing wave of the pandemic has peaked and is on the decline in Delhi. ''We hope that its descent is as sharp as its rise. Let us wait for a few more days,'' he said.

