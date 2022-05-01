Delhi reports 1,485 COVID-19 cases in 24 hrs, positivity rate at 5.89%

Delhi reported 1,485 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, according to the health department bulletin issued on Sunday night. There was a 2.4 per cent dip in daily cases compared to the previous day when it had reported 1,520 infections.

The national capital also saw zero COVID-19 related deaths and 1,204 recoveries from the infection in the past 24 hours.

The number of active cases in the national capital has now risen to 5,997. The positivity has dropped to 4.89 per cent today from 5.10 per cent yesterday. The city conducted 30,398 COVID-19 tests in the past 24 hours. Delhi has been reporting over 1,000 coronavirus cases daily for a week now.

Delhi reported 4,358 positive patients in home isolation, and 154 patients admitted in the hospital. Out of the 9,586 hospital beds, only 1.72 per cent or 165 beds are occupied according to the health bulletin. The capital vaccinated 83,131 beneficiaries in last 24 hours.

Recently COVID-19 cases have been surging in the national capital. Delhi on Saturday reported 1,520 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, according to the health department bulletin. The national capital also saw one COVID-19 related death and 1,412 recoveries.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic.

The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic which was largely due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government announced that Rs 500 fine will be imposed on anyone found not wearing masks in public places in the national capital. However, the penalty won't be applicable to people travelling together in private four-wheeler vehicles.

Further, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has once again advised people to strictly adhere to COVID-19 behaviour such as wearing face masks.

Also read: Delhi reports over 1500 COVID-19 cases in 24 hrs, positivity rate at 5.10%

Also read: Delhi's minimum temperature settles at 25.8 deg C, heatwave conditions to continue