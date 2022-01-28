Delhi reports 4,044 new COVID-19 cases, 25 deaths in last 24 hours

Delhi on Friday reported 4,044 new COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours, taking the caseload in the national capital to 18,19,332, according to the State Health Bulletin

Along with that, the capital registered COVID-related fatalities as many as 25, pushing the death toll to 25,769.

The positivity rate according to the official data released by the government now stands at 8.60% with over 47,042 tests done over the last 24 hours.

Total number of tests done so far in Delhi is now 3,47,39,495.

The Community Health Centres (CHC) in the capital have a total strength of over 15 patients at present.

The national capital saw 8042 patients recovering from the virus. The positive patients currently in home isolation are 26812 whereas the positive patients in Covid Care Centres (CCC) are 135 in total.

The Indian capital has now over 29,152 COVID positive cases in total with the total death toll now at 25,769.

The capital has 713 COVID patients currently in the ICUs and 704 patients on oxygen support (including those on ventilators).

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has yesterday withdrawn its previous order of weekend curfew and odd-even curbs on shops as daily COVID-19 cases declined in the past few days.

Tamil Nadu also decided to lift night curfews effective January 28. The state has announced strike off Sunday lockdown from January 30 onwards. Tamil Nadu has even said that schools for classes 1 to 12 will reopen from February 1 onwards.



