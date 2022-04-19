Delhi reports 632 COVID cases in 24 hrs, positivity rate drops to 4.42%

Delhi on Tuesday recorded 632 fresh Covid-19 cases with a marginal drop in the positivity rate from Monday’s 7.72 per cent to 4.42 per cent. No fatalities were reported.

With the fresh addition, the cumulative caseload rose to 18,69,683, while the death toll remained at 26,160. The number of active cases stood at 1,947.

No new death has been reported in the city due to the coronavirus, it said.

The national capital has been witnessing an upward trend in daily COVID-19 cases and the positivity rate over the last few days. The city had on Monday recorded 501 Covid cases.

A total of 14,299 Covid tests were conducted the previous day, the bulletin stated on Tuesday, adding that a total of 1,274 patients are under home isolation

Meanwhile, a crucial meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Wednesday is expected to consider the reimposition of the fine for not wearing face masks. '

'The number of positive cases has been rising in Delhi. But we have carried out 100 per cent vaccination and a large number of residents have already been infected with the (corona)virus. Also, there are not a lot of hospitalizations. So, it is not an alarming situation. We are keeping a watch on the situation,'' Delhi's health minister Satyendar Jain said in a briefing.