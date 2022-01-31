Delhi reports less than 3,000 daily COVID cases; positivity rate at 6.20%

Delhi on Monday reported less than 3,000 COVID-19 cases in the preceding 24 hours, with the positivity rate declining to 6.20 per cent, according to the daily health bulletin.

With 2,779 COVID-19 cases reported on Monday, the national capital's caseload increased to 18,30,268 since the outbreak of the pandemic, the bulletin added.

Along with that, Delhi reported 38 more virus-related deaths, pushing the death toll to 25,865.

A total of 5,502 recoveries were recorded on Monday, while active cases stood at 18,729.

The surge in Covid cases in Delhi during the third wave of the pandemic are due to the Omicron variant of the virus which is highly transmissible.

Last week, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had withdrawn its previous order of weekend curfew and odd-even curbs on shops as daily COVID-19 cases declined in the past few days in the city.