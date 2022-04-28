Delhi reports nearly 1,500 COVID-19 cases in 24 hrs, positivity rate at 4.62%

Delhi reported 1490 cases in the past 24 hours, according to the health department bulletin issued on Thursday evening. There was an 8.9 per cent jump in daily cases compared to the previous day when it had reported 1,367 infections.

The national capital also saw two COVID-19 related deaths and 1,070 recoveries from the infection in the past 24 hours.

The number of active cases in the national capital has now risen to 5,250. The positivity has risen to 4.62 per cent today from 4.50 per cent yesterday. The city conducted 32,248 COVID-19 tests in the past 24 hours.

This is the fourth time this week that Delhi has reported more than 1,000 cases in 24 hours.

Delhi reported 3,636 positive patients in home isolation, and 121 patients admitted in the hospital. Out of the 9,379 hospital beds, only 1.61 per cent or 151 beds are occupied according to the health bulletin. The capital vaccinated 38,121 beneficiaries in last 24 hours.

Recently COVID-19 cases have been surging in the national capital. Delhi on Wednesday had reported 1367 fresh cases of COVID-19. The national capital also saw one COVID-19 related deaths and 1,042 recoveries from the infection.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government announced that Rs 500 fine will be imposed on anyone found not wearing masks in public places in the national capital. However, the penalty won't be applicable to people travelling together in private four-wheeler vehicles.

Further, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has once again advised people to strictly adhere to COVID-19 behaviour such as wearing face masks.

