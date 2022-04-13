Delhi reports nearly 300 COVID-19 cases in a day, positivity rate at 2.49%

Delhi on Wednesday reported 299 new COVID-19 cases, almost 50 per cent higher than yesterday's daily case count.

Moreover, with no new deaths recorded, the active COVID-19 cases in Delhi stand at 841. The city also saw 173 recoveries in a day.

Delhi's positive rate has also increased to 2.49 per cent while the daily tests conducted stood at 12,022.

As per news agency PTI, no health bulletin was issued on Tuesday.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic.

The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic which was largely driven by the highly transmissible Omicron variant of coronavirus.

Earlier, Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said that the Delhi government is keeping a watchful eye over the COVID-19 situation and there is no reason to worry until a new variant of concern is detected.

Interacting with reporters here, the minister also sought to allay apprehensions over the steady rise in daily cases in Delhi and the positivity rate logging beyond one per cent in the last few days.

''The count of daily cases in Delhi is being reported in the range of 100-200. We are keeping an eye on hospital admissions, and that is going down. Focus shouldn't be on positivity rate much as of now,'' Jain said.

The minister's remarks comes after Gujarat reported its first case of the XE variant of coronavirus. The WHO has issued a warning against XE, a new variant of Omicron first detected in the UK, and suggested that it could be more transmissible than any COVID-19 strain so far.

The XE variant is a combination or recombinant of both sub-variants -- BA.1 and BA.2 -- of Omicron.