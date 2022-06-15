Delhi reports over 1,300 COVID cases in 24 hrs, positivity rate at 7.10%

Delhi on Wednesday reported a total of 1,375 new COVID-19 infections and zero deaths in the last 24 hours, while the positivity rate increased to 7.10 per cent today from 6.50 per cent on Tuesday, according to the health bulletin.

On Tuesday, the national capital had reported 1,118 new COVID-19 cases and 2 deaths due to the disease.

With the new cases reported on Wednesday, Delhi's tally of COVID-19 cases increased to 19,15,905 and the death toll stands at 26,223, the department said in its latest bulletin.

Moreover, about 909 patients recovered from COVID-19, while active cases stand at 3643.

The city had on Monday reported 614 new COVID-19 cases and zero deaths due to the disease, while the positivity rate increased to 7.06 per cent.

