Delhi sees 2,668 COVID cases, 13 deaths in 24 hrs; positivity rate dips further

Delhi on Thursday reported a slight dip in new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours in comparison to the number of daily cases reported on Wednesday.

With 2,668 new virus cases, the national capital's caseload increased to 18,38,647, according to data shared by the city health department. Delhi on Wednesday reported 3,028 fresh cases.

Meanwhile, the positivity rate dropped further from 4.73 per cent yesterday to 4.30 per cent today.

A total of 17 more fatalities were reported, pushing the death toll to 25,932. Delhi also reported 3,895 recoveries in the last 24 hours, while the active cases stand at 13,630.

The number of COVID-19 tests conducted a today stood at 61,992, slightly lower that the number of tests conducted on Wednesday, it said.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic.

It took just 10 days for daily cases to drop below the 10,000-mark.

Meanwhile, a survey conducted by a social media community platform LocalCircles has found that 72 per cent people wanted the government to remove night and weekend curfew restrictions once TPR dips. It also found that 54 per cent of Delhi residents now support removal of odd-even restrictions in markets.

The survey, conducted by LocalCircles received more than 8,661 responses from citizens in Delhi. While 65 per cent of the respondents were men, 35 per cent were women.