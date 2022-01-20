Delhi sees 43 COVID-19 deaths, highest since June 10; 12,306 more cases

Delhi on Thursday recorded 12,306 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 17,60,272 cases so far since the pandemic began.

Along with that, the national capital also reported 43 deaths, the highest since June 10, 2021, in the last 24 hours, according to the Delhi State Health Bulletin.

The positivity rate has dropped to 21.48 per cent, the bulletin stated, with over 57,290 tests conducted in a day. The number of active cases now stands at 68,730.

As many as 396 people have succumbed to COVID-19 in the national capital so far in January. The strength of those discharged, recovered or migrated stands at 18,815 according to the report.

The cumulative positivity rate stands at 5.14 per cent. In the national capital, 25,503 people have died due to COVID-19, while 16,66,039 have been discharged/recovered.

Delhi had logged 35 deaths and 13,785 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with a positivity rate of 23.86 per cent.

COVID-19 cases had spiked last Thursday in the national capital with 28,867 new infections registered in a 24-hour period. This was the largest single-day spike since the beginning of the pandemic. Since then, cases have been declining to 24,383 on Friday, 20,718 on Saturday, 18,286 on Sunday, 12,527 on Monday, and 11,684 on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, India logged 3,17,532 new coronavirus infections, the highest in 249 days, on Thursday. The total COVID-19 tally now stands at 3,82,18,773 according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. This number includes 9,287 cases of the Omicron variant.

The active cases rose to 19,24,051, the highest in 234 days, while the death toll climbed to 4,87,693 with 491 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

There has been a 3.63 per cent increase in Omicron cases since Wednesday, the ministry said.

