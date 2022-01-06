Delhi sees over 15,000 Covid cases in a day, positivity rate jumps to 15.34%

Delhi recorded 15,097 fresh Covid-19 cases with 6 deaths reported so far in the last 24 hours, the Delhi State Health Bulletin published the report.



The positivity rate has reached 15.34%, the bulletin stated with over 98,434 tests conducted in a day.



The strength of those discharged, recovered or migrated stands at 6,900 according to the report.



1091 patients were admitted to the hospitals and 24 people were put on ventilator support due to critical condition.



The vaccinated toll stands at 1,41,498 beneficiaries.



36,559 children between the age of 15-17 have been vaccinated in the last 24 hours.



The strength of those advised to do home isolation stood around 14937.



Even Union Minister Nityanand Rai tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, a day after he attended an event where chiefs of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) were present, PTI reported.

With an increase in COVID-19 cases in the country, the virus-related doctor consultations saw a massive jump of over 50% in a single day on January 4, according to a report.



The daily consultations have gone up more than 2.5 times since January 1, showed a report by healthcare company Practo.

