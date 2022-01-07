Delhi sees sharp rise in daily Covid cases, over 17,000 infections reported

Delhi recorded 17,335 fresh Covid-19 cases with 9 deaths reported so far in the last 24 hours, the Delhi State Health Bulletin published the report.

The positivity rate has reached 17.73 per cent, the bulletin stated with over 97,762 tests conducted in a day.

The strength of those discharged, recovered or migrated stands at 8,951 according to the report.

Out of the 13,312 hospital beds in the national capital 1390 are currently occupied while 11922 beds are vacant. As of now, 529 patients are admitted to the COVID-19 care centres. While one patient is admitted to COVID Health Centre. In Delhi, 20,695 people are under home isolation.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Satyendar Jain stated Friday that Delhi has reported six times lower hospital admissions due to the coronavirus this time as compared to the first wave of the pandemic.

He also said construction workers need not worry as construction work will go on, reported PTI.

"Compared to the first wave of the coronavirus, this time, the number of patients admitted to hospitals is six times lower.... Some health workers, including doctors, have tested positive, but in very small numbers," Jain said.

Jain said Delhi was the first city in the country to witness a surge in the number of coronavirus cases this time around as most of the international flights come to the capital.

"A total of 15,000 cases a day would have meant 3,000 to 4,000 hospital admissions had this wave been driven by the Delta variant. Hospital admissions now are not even 10 per cent of it (the number of daily cases). So, there is a huge difference and we have to accept it," he further added.

