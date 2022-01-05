Delhi sees sharp rise in new COVID cases, over 10,000 infections reported in 24 hrs

Delhi on Wednesday reported over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours. Along with that, the national capital also saw 8 deaths in a single day, according to the daily health bulletin.

With 10, 665 fresh cases, the positivity rate in the national capital has jumped to 11.88%, it added.

Delhi currently has 23,307 active cases, it said.

Earlier today, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has said that the national capital is likely to report 10,000 COVID-19 cases today and the daily case positivity rate has reached around 10 percent. Jain also said that the third wave of COVID-19 has set in.



The national capital has reported 464 cases of the Omicron variant so far and is second only to Maharashtra which has 653 cases of the variant so far.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has imposed a weekend curfew on Saturday and Sunday to curb the spread of coronavirus. All government department employees, except those belonging to essential departments, have to work from home.



Private offices have been allowed to run with 50 per cent capacity while buses and metros will run on 100 percent seating capacity with mask mandate. “Buses and metro trains will again run at full seating capacity to avoid crowding outside metro stations and at bus stops,” Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said.

