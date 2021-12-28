Delhi tightens COVID-19 curbs amid Omicron threat: What's open, what's shut

Amid surging Covid-19 cases and the detection of daily infections of the new and highly contagious Omicron variant of the virus in the national capital, the Delhi government on Tuesday announced stringent curbs to mitigate the spread.

As per the fresh Covid-19 guidelines under its Level -1 (Yellow Alert), cinema halls, spas, gyms, multiplexes, banquet halls, auditoriums and sports complexes will be closed with immediate effect. Night curfew will be imposed from 10 pm to 5 am. Delhi Metro, restaurants and bars will operate at 50 per cent capacity.

Schools will also be shut, while shops in malls will operate on odd-even basis, the order stated.

Here is the lowdown on what's open, what's shut in Delhi:

-Cinema halls, spas, gyms, multiplexes, banquet halls, auditoriums and sports complexes to be shut with immediate effect

-Schools, colleges to be closed

-Delhi Metro, buses to operate at 50 per cent of seating capacity with no standing passengers

-Malls can stay open on odd-even basis from 10 am-8 pm

-Shops in marketplaces allowed to remain open on odd-even basis from 10 am-8 pm

-Restaurants and bars allowed to operate with 50 per cent capacity from 8 am to 10 pm

-Barber shops and salons allowed to remain open but spas to stay shut

-Marriages and funerals will be allowed attendance of 20 persons

-Other public gatherings related to social, political, cultural, religious and festival events will be prohibited.

- Private offices can function with up to 50 per cent of the staff. In Delhi government offices also, barring certain category of officials, only half of the remaining staff will be allowed under the 'yellow' alert

-Further religious places will open but visitors will not be allowed

-Parks and gardens can however open.

Earlier today, reviewing the Covid situation, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal imposed a yellow alert given the rise in COVID-19 cases in the national capital. “As the COVID-19 positivity rate has been above 0.5 per cent for the past few days, we are enforcing Level-1 (yellow alert) of the Graded Response Action Plan," he said in a brief press conference.

"Corona cases are increasing for a few days, but the symptoms are mild in the patients, there is no need to panic, GRAP was made a few days ago so that it could be known scientifically that if there is this level of corona then the things will be closed. It was written in it that if the infection rate is more than 0.5 per cent, then the yellow level will be applicable," he added.

The DDMA order stated that all the restrictions as per 'yellow' alert will be enforced with immediate effect.

The GRAP approved by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) prescribes sounding of 'yellow' alert if positivity rate remains above 0.5 per cent for two consecutive days.

The colour coded GRAP is based on positivity rate (on two consecutive days), cumulative number of new cases (over a week) and average oxygenated-bed occupancy (for a week) will designate four levels of alerts.

Further restrictions are imposed at advanced stages of 'Amber', 'Orange' and 'Red' alerts with higher numbers of new cases and hospitalisations.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Monday recorded 331 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day rise since June 9, and one death while the positivity rate mounted to 0.68 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. Positivity rate was 0.55 per cent on Sunday.