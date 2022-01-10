Delhi tightens COVID curbs; shuts restaurants & bars, allows takeaway

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, Delhi Lieutenant-Governor (LG) Anil Baijal on Monday ordered to shut restaurant dine-in services and bars. However, the order also also stated that home delivery will be allowed to continue.

In addition, it was also decided to allow operation of only one weekly market per day per zone, Bailjal added.

Delhi Health Dept asked to make adequate arrangement for additional manpower in hospitals, scale up vaccination efforts, instructed the L-G, adding that officers are advised to strictly ensure Covid-appropriate behaviour followed by people in markets.

It was also discussed in the DDMA meeting that restrictions imposed in Delhi should be extended in National Capital Territory Region also in view of the unhindered flow of people.

The meeting also discussed scaling down full seating capacity in Metro trains and city buses from current to 50 percent, officials said.

Currently, the dine-in facility in restaurants was allowed to operate at 50 per cent of their seating capacity. The bars were also permitted to open with 50 percent seating capacity.

The development comes after Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal chaired a review meeting over the COVID-19 situation in the national capital to decide on further restrictions to be imposed in the city amid the increase in the cases.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain, Revenue Minister Kailash Gehlot, Chief Secretary Vijay Dev, and several health department officials were also present in the meeting.

Delhi on Monday reported over 19,000 COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths in the last 24 hours, slightly lower than Sunday. With 19,166 new cases, the total tally rose to 15,68,896, as per a bulletin issued by the health department. The positivity rate has increased to 25%, it added.