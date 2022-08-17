DGCA asks airlines to strictly enforce COVID-19 protocol as cases surge

Aviation regulator the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) today asked all Indian carriers to strictly enforce COVID-19 protocol, including mask mandate for passengers, in aircraft amid a rise in infections across the country, a PTI report mentioned.

The DGCA in an official statement said that it will be conducting "random checks" in aircraft across the country to see if the COVID-19 protocol is being enforced or not.

Airlines have to ensure that passengers are wearing face masks properly throughout the journey and there is proper sensitisation of passengers through various platforms, it mentioned.

"In case a passenger does not comply with the directions, strict action will be taken by airlines against the passenger," it added.

In view of the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, the airlines were advised again on August 16 to strictly comply with COVID-19 protocol inside the aircraft, the statement read.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, India recorded 9,062 fresh COVID-19 infections that took its tally to 4,42,86,256, while the number of active cases came down to 1,05,058.

Delhi recorded 1,652 new Covid cases and eight more fatalities. The positivity rate declined to 9.92 per cent. On the other hand, Maharashtra recorded 1,800 fresh coronavirus cases, more than half of them from Mumbai and a steep jump from 836 a day ago, while six more patients succumbed to the infection in the state, another PTI report stated.