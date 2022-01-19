DGCA extends ban on international flights till Feb 28

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has extended the suspension of scheduled international commercial passenger flights to and from India till 11:59 hours on February 28. These restrictions shall not apply on international all-cargo operations and flights operating under the air bubble arrangement, according to the aviation regulator.



“In partial modification of circular dated 26-11-2021, the competent authority has decided to extend the suspension of Scheduled International commercial passenger services to/from India till 2359 hrs IST of 28th February 2022,” the DGCA circular read.

Meanwhile, India has recorded 2, 38,018 new coronavirus cases in a day. Total active cases have gone up to 17, 36, 628, the highest in 230 days whereas the death toll reached 4, 86, 761 with 310 fresh deaths. These 310 new deaths include 72 from Kerala and 33 from West Bengal. 4,86,761 deaths have been reported so far in India including 1,41,832 from Maharashtra, 50, 904 from Kerala, 38, 446 from Karnataka, 37, 009 from Tamil Nadu, 25, 387 from Delhi, 22, 972 from Uttar Pradesh and 20, 121 from West Bengal.



The total number of cases reached 3, 76, 18,271, which includes 8,891 Omicron cases, according to the Health Ministry data. There has been an 8.31 percent rise in Omicron cases since Monday, according to the Health Ministry.



Number of people who recovered from COVID-19 reached 3, 53, 94, 882 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.29 percent. Cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country have exceeded 158.04 crore.

