DGCI gives emergency use approval to Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for 12-18 years age group

The Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI) has given emergency use approval to Bharat Biotech for its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin for 12-18 years age group, with certain conditions.

The authorisation comes at a time when there are rising concerns about the Omicron variant of the coronavirus and the COVID-19 cases are showing a rising trend in many states of the country.

Till now, Covaxin was being used in the country's vaccination programme against COVID-19 for those above 18 years of age.

After Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D, Covaxin is the second vaccine to get nod for use in those below 18 years of age.

The Subject Expert Committee on COVID-19 of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) on October 11 after deliberating Bharat Biotech's emergency use authorisation application had recommended granting emergency use approval to Covaxin for use in the 2-18 years age group with certain conditions.

"The recommendations of the SEC were further evaluated and examined after which DCGI had sought additional data from the firm," an official said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on Saturday night announced that the vaccination for those is the 15-18 years age group will begin from January 3.

(With PTI inputs)

