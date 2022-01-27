External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tests positive for COVID-19

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Thursday said that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Taking to Twitter, the union minister also urged all those who have come in recent contact with him to take suitable precautions.

Have tested Covid positive.



Urge all those who have come in recent contact to take suitable precautions. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 27, 2022

Jaishankar had last taken part in a virtual event titled "The French Presidency: EU-India Partnership in the Indo Pacific."

During the event, Jaishankar cited how new and old French aircraft flew during the Republic Day parade on Wednesday. In an interaction with the French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, Jaishankar said, "It is very easy to talk bout concepts like a strategic partnership. ...Yesterday, we saw the French aircraft flying at the finale of the Republic Day Parade. I mention this because it is a visible example of the strategic between India and France."

Meanwhile, India logged 2,86,384 new COVID-19 cases and 573 deaths in the last 24 hours, stated the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. With this, the country's active caseload mounted to 22,02,472, which is 5.46 per cent of the total COVID-19 cases reported so far.

As per the health bulletin, the daily positivity rate is 19.59 per cent while the weekly positivity rate is 17.75 per cent. With 3,06,357 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours, the cumulative recoveries reached 3,76,77,328. The recovery rate is currently at 93.33 per cent.

However, with the addition of new fatalities, the COVID death toll in the country climbed to 4,91,700.