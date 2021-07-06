Follow Covid-19 protocols or face restrictions: Centre tells states amid 'frightening' pictures from hill stations

The health ministry on Tuesday said it may consider re-imposing lockdown restrictions if Covid-19 protocols were not followed at hill stations. During a press conference, joint secretary Lav Agarwal said people travelling to hill stations were not following the appropriate Covid-19 protocols.

"Gross violations of Covid-19 appropriate behaviour in hill stations can nullify the gains we have made so far," he said during a joint press conference of health ministry officials.

Dr Balram Bhargava, Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research, said the pictures from hill stations were "frightening". If people do not follow Covid-appropriate safety measures, the government will be forced to reimpose Covid-19 restrictions, the officials said.

Saying violations of Covid-19 protocols will lead to further increase in infections, the officials stressed on the need for wearing masks and maintaining physical distance.

The second wave of COVID-19 has receded in most states, but some states are still in the midst of the second wave, and the areas reporting a test positivity rate of over 10 per cent have to impose/reinstate restriction measures, the government said.

As many as 73 districts across 17 states and union territories reported more than 10 per cent Covid positivity rate in the week from June 29 to July 5, while a total of 91 districts in the country reported more than 100 daily new cases in the week ending July 4, the government said.

With 553 fresh fatalities, India recorded the lowest daily death toll in around 90 days, while 34,703 new cases of coronavirus were reported, the lowest in 111 days, the health ministry said on Tuesday. The total number of COVID-19 cases has climbed to 3,06,19,932, while the death toll has risen to 4,03,281. Active cases further declined to 4,64,357, the lowest in 101 days, and comprise 1.52 per cent of the total infections.

