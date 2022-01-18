Former Andhra CM N Chandrababu Naidu tests COVID-19 positive

Andhra Pradesh’s leader of opposition and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has tested positive for novel coronavirus and is currently under home quarantine. He also urged all those who met him recently to get themselves tested. Naidu confirmed the development in a tweet.



“I’ve tested positive for COVID with mild symptoms. I have quarantined myself at home and taking all the necessary precautions. I would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest. Please be safe and take care,” Naidu tweeted.

Active coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh stand at 30,182 as of January 17 as 4,108 cases were added in the last 24 hours. Districts like Chittoor (1,004) and Vishakhapatnam (1,018) have reported more than 1,000 cases respectively, according to the state health department.



The state has total 21, 07,493 positive cases so far and total 20, 65,696 people have recovered from the contagion while 14,510 people have succumbed to it. Meanwhile, total coronavirus vaccinations in the state have reached 7, 56, 56, 468 doses, according to the Union Health Ministry data.



Out of these, 4, 02, 10, 071 people in the 18 years and above age group have got their first dose whereas 3, 29, 97, 842 such beneficiaries have got their second dose. Coming to the 15-18 year group, 21, 57, 697 beneficiaries have received the first dose while 2, 90, 858 have got the second dose.

