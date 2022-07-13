Glenmark says its nasal spray can reduce COVID viral load by 93.7% in 24 hrs

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and its strategic partner SaNOtize Research and Development Corp published their peer-reviewed Phase 3 clinical trials of their Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray (NONS) in the medical journal, Lancet. The companies stated that the trials found that the nasal spray administered to adult COVID-19 patients demonstrated reduction of viral load by 93.7 per cent in 24 hours and 99 per cent in 48 hours. It also was also well tolerated by patients, it said.

The nasal spray has been launched in India under the brand name FabiSpray and in Singapore and Hong Kong under the name VirXTM.

“The study demonstrated that patients who received NONS had significant reduction in viral load within 24 hours, which was sustained over seven days of treatment. Viral load was reduced by 93.7 per cent within 24 hours and by 99 per cent within 48 hours of treatment with NONS. The average change from baseline in log viral RNA load through the entire treatment duration was statistically superior with NONS compared to placebo,” the company said in a statement.

The study conducted during the Delta and Omicron surges also found that the median time to virological cure was three days in the NONS group and seven days in the placebo after starting of treatment.

Dr. Monika Tandon, Senior VP & Head - Clinical Development, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals said, “We are excited to publish the study of the novel Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray, which positively impacts the lives of people, in the Lancet group of journals. The robust double-blind trial demonstrated significant efficacy and remarkable safety of NONS. This therapy has the potential to make a crucial contribution to COVID-19 management, with its ease of use in the current highly transmissible phase of pandemic.”

The study was conducted by Glenmark in 306 vaccinated and non-vaccinated adults suffering from symptomatic mild COVID -19, across 20 clinical sites in India. None of the patients reported any moderate or severe adverse events.

In July 2021, Glenmark entered into a long-term strategic partnership with Canadian biotech firm SaNOtize, to manufacture, market and distribute its Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray for COVID-19 treatment in India, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Nepal, Brunei, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Timor-Leste and Vietnam.

