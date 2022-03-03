Govt asks pvt COVID vaccine makers to exchange near-expiry shots with new ones

In bid to prevent wastage of covid-19 vaccines, Central government has asked private COVID vaccination centres (CVCs) to exchange the shots nearing expiry with newer ones from the government centres.

Vikas Sheel, Additional Secretary and Mission Director National Health Mission (NHM), Union Health Ministry, in a letter written to states has asked states to connect with the central government for the process.



“Earlier also directions have been issued to specific states of West Bengal, Karnataka, Kerala and Maharashtra. It has also been communicated to all the states that regular review is to be carried out on the status of COVID vaccines if available with the Private CVCs within the States/UTs and is expected to expire in the coming months,” wrote Sheel in the letter.

“It is reiterated to all the States/UTs that the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has no objection for the States and UTs to consider exchange of near expiry vaccine vials of private CVCs with long expiry vaccine vials available with government CVCs after due diligence,” said Sheel asking states to ensure that no vial of COVID vaccine in Government CVCs as well as in Private CVCs should be wasted. The official said that the provision of entry of these exchanged vaccines is available in Co-Win.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, more than 178.48 crore (1,78,48,14,200) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category. More than 15.19 crore (15,19,06,236) balance and unutilised COVID vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.

After the government’s announcement of free shots in government vaccination centres earlier this year, the private sector suffered major losses after pre-purchase deals with vaccine manufacturers and also had to return thousands of doses to the states from which these were procured.

According to private hospitals, most of them are stockpiling Serum Institute of India's Covishield, which they purchased in bulk. Several private hospitals had purchased vaccines in bulk but the uptake was recorded to be low.

Earlier in August 2021, the Centre has asked COVID-19 vaccine manufactures not to reserve 25 per cent production of vaccine doses for private hospitals following low pace of inoculation in private sector vaccination centres. Meanwhile, India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 178 crores. More than 21 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

Also Read: Infosys' buyouts strategy to be a combination of verticals and geographies

Also Read: This multibagger Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock is on a roll; here’s why