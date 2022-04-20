Govt asks states to follow risk assessment-based approach as COVID-19 cases rise

Perturbed over the rise in fresh COVID-19 infections in India, the central government has reached out to the states contributing the most to the daily national tally, to follow a risk assessment-based approach on the opening of economic and social activities.

Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary at Union Health Ministry, has written to authorities at the health departments of Maharashtra, Delhi, Haryana, Mizoram to not lose the gains made so far in the fight against the pandemic.

“India has witnessed a sustained and significant decline in the number of Covid-19 cases over the past 2 months, with the country reporting about 1,000 daily new cases for the past few weeks. Weekly positivity rate has remained below 1 per cent,” said Bhushan in the letter, further adding that there are a few states which are reporting a higher contribution to India's cases and higher positivity.

Metro cities in India are recording a rise in cases. The state of Maharashtra has reported 693 new cases in the last week (ending 19th April 2022). The state has also seen an increase in positivity in the last week from 0.39 per cent to 0.40 per cent. National capital, Delhi, has reported an increase in weekly new cases from 998 new cases in the week ending (12th April 2022) to 2,671 new cases in the last week (ending 19th April 2022). The UT has also seen an increase in positivity in the last week from 1.42 per cent to 3.49 per cent.

As far as other states are concerned, Haryana has reported an increase in weekly new cases from 521 new cases in the week ending (12th April 2022) to 1,299 new cases in the last week (ending 19th April 2022). The state has also seen an increase in positivity in the last week from 1.22% to 2.86%.

Uttar Pradesh has reported an increase in weekly new cases from 217 in the week ending April 12 to 637 new cases in the last week. The state has also seen an increase in positivity in the last week from 0.03 per cent to 0.09 per cent. Similarly, Mizoram has reported 539 new cases in the last week. The state has also seen an increase in positivity in the last week from 16.11 per cent to 16.68 per cent.

“The State is advised to continue monitoring spread of infection and undertake required steps for prompt and effective management of Covid-19. The five-fold strategy, i.e., Test-Track-Treat-Vaccination and adherence to Covid appropriate behavior with particular emphasis on wearing of masks in crowded areas, should be followed,” said Bhushan in the letter.

The Union Health Secretary asked the states to have a continued focus on monitoring clusters of new COVID-19 cases and required containment efforts for curing the spread of infection, adequate testing as per guidelines and undertake required steps in areas reporting high case positivity, monitoring of Influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) cases in all health facilities on a regular basis for detecting early warning signals of the spread of infection.

The secretary further asked to focus on genomic sequencing for prescribed samples of international passengers, collection of samples from sentinel sites (identified health facilities as well as sewage samples), and local clusters of cases and vaccination of eligible population including the primary vaccination as well as administration of precaution doses.

“It is essential that the State must maintain a strict watch and take pre-emptive action if required in any areas of concern to control any emerging spread of infection. Testing and surveillance remain important to track the virus, its spread and evolution. Laxity at any level may nullify the gains in pandemic management so far. Regular monitoring and prompt follow up action in emerging areas of concern is crucial. Ministry of Health and Family Welfare will continue to provide requisite support to the states in this ongoing and collective effort,” said Bhushan.

Nationally, at least 2,067 new coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours. India’s active caseload currently stands at 12,340. Active cases now constitute 0.03 per cent of the country's total positive cases, the Union Health Ministry data showed. Weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 0.38 per cent and the daily positivity rate is also reported to be 0.49 per cent.

