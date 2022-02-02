Govt asks states, UTs to accelerate 2nd vaccine dose coverage for 15-18 yr old

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has written to all the state governments to accelerate the second dosage of vaccine for the 15-18 year age group. Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that the timely completion of vaccination coverage is important to confer full protection of vaccines to the recipients.

“Timely completion of vaccination coverage is important to confer full protection of vaccines to the recipients. Hence it is important that the coverage of the second dose amongst adolescents is reviewed daily at your level at state/UT and similar review is undertaken at district level as well. Data regarding due beneficiaries of 15-18 years age group for second dose can be accessed at Co-WIN portal,” wrote Bhushan in a letter to state governments.

He also suggested the rolling out of a tailored communication strategy focussing on adolescents and their caregivers in order to make them aware of the timely completion of the vaccination. Along with accelerating the administration of the second dosage, the Health Secretary also asked states to ensure that the remaining adolescent population get their first dose.

Covid-19 vaccination for 15-18 years’ age group started from January 3. So far, 4.66 crore doses have been administered, resulting in a 63 per cent coverage with the first dose in a month.

The 15-18 age group is being given the Covaxin vaccine. An interval of 28 days is mandatory between both the doses. Bhushan said that all the 42 lakh adolescents who received their first dose on January 3 are now eligible for the second dose from January 31.

The Health Secretary said that India has administered 166.68 crore of COVID-19 vaccine doses, which is the highest in the world.

Also read: COVID-19: Zydus begins supplying ZyCoV-D vaccine to govt