Govt directs five poll-bound states to ramp up Covid vaccination, testing

The Union Health Ministry on Monday directed the five states going to polls early next year to ramp up their COVID-19 vaccination programme and also increase testing amid a surge in cases and detection of the new and highly contagious Omicron variant of the virus.

In a high-level meeting with authorities of poll-bound states of Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan reviewed the public health response measures for containment and management of COVID-19, and the vaccination status in these states.

While Uttarakhand and Goa have reported vaccination coverage for the first and second doses higher than the national average, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Manipur have lower vaccination coverage than the national average.

A total of 142.38 crore vaccination doses have been administered as on date in the country, of which more than 83.80 crore are first dose and more than 58.58 crore are second dose of COVID-19 vaccines.

The states were advised to speedily ramp up COVID-19 vaccination of all eligible population for the first dose and ensure that the second dose is administered to those who are due for it, according to an official statement.

District-wise weekly vaccination implementation plans are required to be drawn up for this purpose. The state authorities were advised to review the implementation status on a daily basis, it added.

The poll-bound states were also advised to exponentially increase the testing to ensure that the infected cases are identified promptly for timely initiation of public health response measures, and to ensure that there is no sudden upsurge in numbers due to low testing.

Furthermore, the state authorities were strongly advised to ensure that recommended COVID-appropriate behaviour is strictly followed and adequate measures are undertaken for their effective enforcement.

The terms of Goa, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Manipur legislative assemblies are ending on different dates in March next year, while the term of Uttar Pradesh assembly will end in May.

The Election Commission is expected to announce election dates next month.

On Tuesday, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Suhil Chandra and fellow election commissioners are scheduled to visit Uttar Pradesh to take stock of the poll preparedness in the state.

An Allahabad High Court bench of Justice Shekhar Yadav had on Thursday urged the government and the poll panel to consider postponing Uttar Pradesh assembly elections for a month or two and banning all political rallies amid the fears of an impending third wave of the pandemic.