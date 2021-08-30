Govt extends customs duty exemption on COVID-19 equipment till Sept 30

The Ministry of Finance has extended the exemption of customs duty and health cess for import of COVID-19 related relief items till September 30. COVID-19 vaccine and oxygen-related equipment are included in this relief. This is the second time the exemption has been extended since its notification on April 24.

The last deadline for the relief was August 31, which has now been increased to September 30. In a notification, the government said that it is satisfied that it is necessary in the public interest to extend the relief period.

The duty relief was announced when the second wave of coronavirus was wreaking havoc in India and the country was struggling to meet the oxygen demands. The government had decided in a meeting that the import of equipment related to providing oxygen to patients needed to be expedited.

Coronavirus vaccines were also to be exempted from basic customs duty, as per the April notification. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also asked the Revenue Department to ensure seamless and quick customs clearance of such items.

Medical grade oxygen, oxygen concentrators, canisters, filling systems, tanks, generators, ISO containers for shipping oxygen, any other device from which oxygen can be generated, ventilators, high flow nasal cannula device, and more are exempted from the duty and cess.

Also read: COVID-19 vaccines, oxygen, oxygen-related equipment exempt from customs duty