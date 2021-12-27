Govt issues guidelines for COVID precaution dose, 15-18 yrs group to get only Covaxin

The government on Monday released the guidelines for vaccination of 15-18 years age group and for giving an additional precaution dose for healthcare workers, frontline workers and those above 60 years of age with comorbidites.



The vaccination for 15-18 years age group will start in the country from January 3, 2022. For such beneficiaries, Covaxin will be the only vaccine available.



All those aged 15 years or above will be able to register on Co-WIN platform. The beneficiaries can self-register online through an existing account on Co-WIN or by creating a new account through a unique mobile number.



Such beneficiaries can also be registered onsite by the verifier/ vaccinator in facilitated registration mode, while appointments can be booked online or onsite, through walk-in.



The precaution dose for healthcare and frontline workers and those above 60 years of age with comorbidities will be provided from January 10, as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address to the nation on Saturday.



"The prioritisation and sequencing of this precaution dose would be based on the completion of 9 months i.e. 39 weeks from the date of administration of 2nd dose," the government said.



People in this group will be able to access the vaccination for precaution dose through their existing Co-WIN account. Eligibility of such beneficiaries for the precaution dose will be based on the date of administration of second dose. The Co-WIN system will send SMS to such beneficiaries for availing the precaution dose when the dose becomes due.



While all citizens are entitled to free vaccination, those who have the ability to pay are encouraged to use vaccination centres of private hospitals, the government said.

