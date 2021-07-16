Govt places order for 66 cr of Covaxin, Covishield for Rs 14,505 cr

The government has placed orders for 66 crore vaccine doses of Covaxin and Covishield worth Rs 14,505 crore in order to meet the projections it had made in the Supreme Court. The Centre had estimated that 135 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines will be available between August-December in an affidavit on June 26.

Apart from the 66 crore doses, the Centre also made advance payment for the reservation of 30 crore doses of Biological-E’s Corbevax vaccine, as mentioned in a report in Times of India.

A total of 96 crore doses are expected to be available via government procurement in the August-December timeframe. On top of that the private sector will also have another 22 crore doses of Covishield and Covaxin available in that period.

Officials in the know told the daily that the supplies will enable India to remain on track to vaccinate the 18 plus population by year-end.

The total production of Covishield and Covaxin in August-December is expected to be around 88 crore. Bharat Biotech is likely to see a production output of 38 crore in this period. It had projected 40 crore doses in the SC affidavit.

The Centre’s 135 crore dose estimate also includes Sputnik V and Zydus Cadila’s vaccine. Zydus Cadila is yet to receive the nod for its vaccine. According to the Centre’s affidavit, 10 crore Sputnik V and 5 crore Cadila vaccines are also part of this.

The order placed by the government comes amid fears of an impending third wave. Even so, the Centre plans to vaccinate the entire adult population by December.

The government has so far vaccinated 39.53 crore.

More than 41.10 crore vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far, through all sources and a further over 52 lakh doses are in the pipeline, the government said. Over 2.51 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states, UTs and private hospitals, the government said on Friday.

