Have plans for New Year celebrations? Check out guidelines in your state

Due to the rising COVID-19 cases and the threat of Omicron lurking large, several state governments have imposed restrictions on New Year celebrations. Omicron cases in India have reached 961 with states like Delhi (261); Maharashtra (252); Gujarat (97); Rajasthan (69) and Kerala (65) being the top contributors.

Meanwhile, World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus expressed concerns over a surge in COVID-19 cases across the globe. The WHO chief said that he’s worried about the Omicron and Delta variants of coronavirus combining to produce a “tsunami” of cases.

As the new year arrives, here are the guidelines in your state that you must keep in mind for December 31:

DELHI

Delhi Traffic Police has made elaborate traffic arrangements to ensure smooth movement of vehicles on the eve of New Year. As per its advisory, strict action will be taken against drunken driving, bikers performing stunts, overspeeding and reckless driving among other offences.

Special arrangements have been made in areas surrounding Connaught Place, which is considered as a ‘celebrations hub’. Traffic arrangements have also been made in areas like Ashok Vihar, airport, Defence Colony, Dwarka, Greater Kailash, Hauz Khas, Lajpat Nagar, Mayur Vihar, Model Town, Nehru Place, New Friends Colony, Rajouri Garden, RK Puram, Vasant Vihar and other areas.

Vehicles will not be allowed to proceed towards Connaught Place beyond Round about Mandi House, Round about Bengali Market, North foot of Ranjit Singh flyover (Barakhamba Road-Tolstoy Marg Crossing, Minto Road-Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg crossing, Chelmsford Road near Munje Chowk (New Delhi Railway Station).

People can park their vehicles at designated roads near Gole Dak Khana, KG Marg, Patel Chowk, Minto Road, Mandi House, Windsor Place, Rajender Prasad Road, Gole Market, Bengali Market, Ferozshah road crossing, Buta Singh on Jantar Mantar Road, Panchkuian Road and Raisina Road.

Only people having valid pre-reserved booking receipts from hotels and restaurants will be allowed. Limited parking space for those vehicles having valid passes will be allowed on a first come first serve basis. Unauthorized or wrongly parked vehicles shall be towed away and prosecuted.

UTTAR PRADESH

Night curfew has been announced in Uttar Pradesh from 11 pm to 5 am from December 25 amid growing concern over the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant. Restrictions include only 200 people will be permitted to attend marriages and social functions.

HARYANA

The Haryana Government has issued a fresh “Mahamari Surakshit” alert across the entire state wherein restrictions shall be imposed on the movement of people from 11 pm to 5 am. The government has placed restrictions on the number of people gathering at social functions and made double vaccinations mandatory for entering public places from January 1 next year.

According to the state health department advisory, there have to be proper arrangements at various fairs and exhibitions during the New Year celebrations and organizers have been asked to use CCTV cameras to monitor crowd movement and ensure that people wear masks and follow social distancing.

MAHARASHTRA

The state government led by Uddhav Thackeray has imposed section 144 across Mumbai from December 30 to January 7 in view of rising novel coronavirus cases. Mumbai police has prohibited New Year's celebrations, parties in any closed or open spaces (restaurants, hotels, bars, pubs, resorts and clubs) from December 30 to January 7.

Meanwhile, member of the Maharashtra COVID-19 task force Dr Shashank Joshi told India Today that the third wave has begun in Mumbai with the rise in cases.

“This is a cause for concern and caution but there’s no need to panic. The doubling rate is four days and all cases are mild and hospital infrastructure isn’t overwhelmed. Let us hope Delta is fully replaced by Omicron that causes milder disease. The numbers are huge but we can still deal with it. The rise in cases driven by Omicron. Genome sequencing will show Omicron in 80 percent of the cases. This is not Delta for sure. The third wave in Mumbai has started,” Dr Joshi said.

KARNATAKA

Karnataka government has imposed a “night curfew” for 10 days from December 28 between 10 pm to 5 am, according to the state health minister K Sudhakar. The government has also announced restrictions for New Year parties and gatherings amid the new Omicron variant.

“From December 28 onwards, for about 10 days to begin with, we would like to watch by calling a night curfew, invoking Section 144, from night 10 pm to the next morning 5 am,” Sudhakar said. He added places like eateries, hotels, pubs and restaurants can have 50 percent seating capacity.

TAMIL NADU

Tamil Nadu police have banned vehicle movement on Chennai roads on New Year from 12 am to 5 am on January 1. Police officials have urged people to reach home before 12 am on December 31 and only essential and emergency services have been exempted.

The state government has also banned celebrations in clubs, farmhouses and resorts and people have been asked to adhere to social distancing. Restrictions on vehicle movement come in addition to the curbs announced on December 28 banning celebrations in places including beaches. Parking on vehicles near the beaches has also been prohibited. Movement of vehicles on beach roads shall be prohibited from 9 pm on December 31.

