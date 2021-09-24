ICMR drops Ivermectin, Hydroxychloroquine from COVID treatment guidelines

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has dropped Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) from the approved COVID-19 treatment protocol.

The underlying reason behind removing HCQ comprises increased risk of address drug effect (ADE) when administered in combination with Azithromycin and no mortality benefit.

Meanwhile, the studies have demonstrated no clarity in terms of mortality benefit, and clinical recovery in event of Ivermectin medicine.

Earlier in May, the Union Health Ministry's directorate general of health services (DGHS) had issued extensive guidelines to cease the use of Ivermectin and HCQ in addition to several other drugs from the COVID-19 treatment protocol.

However, the guidelines were not affirmed by the ICMR at that time in what appeared to be a divide in opinion among the experts at the DGHS and the ICMR.

Meanwhile, the DGHS guidelines were hailed by the World Health Organization (WHO).

"Evidence-based guidelines from @mohfw DGHS - simple, rational and clear guidance for physicians. Should be translated and disseminated in all Indian languages. Can be updated as and when new evidence becomes available," Soumya Swaminathan, Chief Scientist, WHO, had tweeted then.

The WHO had also been cautioning against the use of Ivermectin. Drug majors such as Sun Pharmaceuticals, Cipla, and Zuventus have popular Ivermectin brands available in the market.

Ivermectin is an oral drug and is used as a prescription medication to treat parasitic infections.

It came to prominence in 2020 when doctors began prescribing the drug for the treatment of COVID-19, which lead to a hike in its sales.