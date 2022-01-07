India crosses 150 crore COVID-19 vaccination mark, says PM Modi

India on Friday reached the historic milestone of administering 150 crore (1.5 billion) COVID-19 vaccines, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

Inaugurating the second campus of Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute in Kolkata through video conferencing, PM Modi said over 90 per cent of the country's adult population has received the first dose of COVID jabs.

Meanwhile, as per the data available on CoWIN platform till 1.45 pm on Friday, more than 33 lakh people were administered the vaccine shots on the day. At least 21 lakh citizens received the first dose of the COVID vaccine whereas another 12 lakh were administered the second dose.

Also Read: India crosses 145 cr COVID vaccination mark, Mandaviya says 'ending year on great note '

Overall, more than 87 crore people have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine in the country and over 62 crore people have been administered both doses, according to data on the CoWIN platform.

Meanwhile, the daily tally of COVID-19 cases reached another high as the country registered over 1 lakh cases in the last 24 hours, as per the data by the Union Health Ministry.

The last time India surpassed the 1-lakh mark in daily coronavirus cases was seven months earlier, on June 6, 2021.