India gets two more vaccines, Corbevax, Covovax, and anti-viral drug Molnupiravir

The government approved two more vaccines Corbevax and Covovax, as well as anti-viral drug Molnupiravir on Tuesday. Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr Mansukh Mandaviya took to Twitter to laud the Emergency Use Approval of the three products.

“Congratulations India. Further strengthening the fight against COVID-19, CDSCO, @MoHFW_INDIA has given 3 approvals in a single day for:

- CORBEVAX vaccine

- COVOVAX vaccine

- Anti-viral drug Molnupiravir

For restricted use in emergency situation,” he said.

(More details to be added)