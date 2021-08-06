India leads Covid-19 vaccination drive in WHO South-East Asia Region

India now leads with 489 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine out of 618.5 million doses administered in the WHO South-East Asia Region, overtaking Indonesia. As of August 6, 618.5 million doses have been administered in the region. As many as 146 million people have received two vaccine doses and are fully vaccinated. The maximum -- 489 million doses -- have been administered in India, which reached 8.6 million people on day one of its reinvigorated campaign in June, said the World Health Organisation (WHO).



Indonesia, which was the first in the region to launch the Covid-19 vaccination drive, has administered 71 million doses, followed by 18 million doses in Thailand. Sri Lanka has administered 13 million doses and has been consistently reaching out to 500,000 people per day with Covid-19 vaccination. Bangladesh is scaling up vaccination, and also preparing to vaccinate Rohingya refugees in Cox’s Bazar. Bhutan has achieved a coverage of 70 per 100 population with the first dose and 62 per 100 population with two doses of Covid-19 vaccine, the highest in the region so far.



Maldives has vaccinated half its population with two doses and nearly 60 per cent coverage with one dose of Covid-19 vaccine. Nepal has vaccinated more than 70 per cent of its health and frontline workers and elderly population with at least one dose of the vaccine. Thailand has vaccinated 84 per cent of their health workforce. Timor-Leste has vaccinated almost a quarter of its population with one dose, said the update.



With more vaccine doses becoming available and countries scaling up efforts to rapidly expand coverage amid recurrent surge in cases, said the global healthcare agency.



“Countries across the region are making unprecedented efforts to reach more and more people with life-saving COVID-19 vaccines demonstrating their commitment to contain the pandemic at the earliest. We must continue these and also stringently implement public health and social measures,” said Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director, WHO South-East Asia Region.



With more doses available in recent weeks through COVAX (a WHO led initiative to make Covid-19 vaccines available in poor and developing countries), all possible efforts need to be made to expand vaccination coverage even further, the Regional Director said, adding that nearly 90 per cent of all vaccine doses available in the region have been utilised. Countries in the region are administering AstraZeneca, Covaxin, Janssen, Moderna, Sinopharm, Sinovac, Sputnik V and Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines.



“Countries in the region are striving to achieve WHO’s goal of having 10 per cent of the population fully vaccinated by September end, 40 per cent by the end of this year and 70 per cent by mid-2022,” the Regional Director said, adding there could also be issues of accessibility.



“We need a tailored communication approach, just as we do for childhood immunisation, and work closely with communities for uptake of vaccines and successful implementation of public health and social measures,” said Dr Singh.

