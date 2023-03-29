India logs 2,151 Covid cases in last 24 hours, highest in 5 months

India has logged over 2,151 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, the highest since October last year, while the active cases increased to 11,903, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Wednesday.

On October 28 last year, a total of 2,208 cases were recorded.

The Covid-19 death toll has increased to 5,30,848 with seven latest fatalities -- three reported by Maharashtra, one by Karnataka and three reconciled by Kerala.

According to the data updated at 8 am, the daily positivity was recorded at 1.51 per cent, while the weekly positivity was pegged at 1.53 per cent.

The total tally of Covid cases was recorded at 4.47 crore (4,47,09,676)

The active cases now comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.78 per cent, according to the ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,66,925, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.65 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive.

Earlier this week, the Centre reviewed States' and Union Territories' preparedness for pandemic management and the progress of vaccination after active cases in the country crossed the 10,000-mark.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan who chaired the high-level meeting stressed on ramping up testing with a higher proportion of RT-PCR, and whole genome sequencing of positive samples.

He urged people to follow Covid-19-appropriate behaviour at all times and stressed on the need to increase administration of precaution dose, especially in the vulnerable population group.

The Health Secretary also cautioned states and UTs against any complacency and advised them to follow up on the priorities listed in a joint advisory issued by the Department of Health Research and the Department of Health and Family Welfare, PTI reported.

(With PTI inputs)

