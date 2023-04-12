India logs 7,830 new Covid cases, active tally crosses 40,000-mark

India saw a significant jump in the number of Covid-19 cases with 7,830 new infections recorded in the last 24 hours, while the active cases increased to 40,215, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

Just a day before, the country logged about 5,676 cases of coronavirus.

The active cases now comprise 0.09 per cent of the total infections and the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.72 per cent, the data updated at 8 am on Wednesday stated.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,42,04,771 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive, according to the ministry's website.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the national capital logged 980 fresh cases of Covid-19, which is the highest since August 20, with a positivity rate of 25.98 per cent, meaning one in every four people tested returned a positive result, according to data shared by the city government's health department.

The national capital also reported two more Covid deaths, the bulletin said.

However, it added that Covid-19 was not the primary cause of death in one of the fatalities, while the case sheet on the other death was awaited. The fresh cases emerged out of the 3,772 tests conducted the previous day.

Amid the spike in Covid cases in Delhi, the Supreme Court has called for observing preventive measures including wearing of masks, frequent use of hand sanitizers and maintaining physical distancing norms in the apex court.

"In view of the reported increase in Covid cases in Delhi, the competent authority has directed preventive measures including wearing of masks, frequent use of hand sanitizers and maintaining physical distancing norms be observed in the Supreme Court of India," said a circular issued on April 10.

(With PTI inputs)