India logs 8,822 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths in last 24 hours

India reported a total of 8,822 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, a 33.8 per cent rise from the previous day, bringing the country’s active caseload to a new high of 53,637, according to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry.

The number of deaths as a result of the infection has risen to 5,24,792, with 15 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. The number of current cases now accounts for 0.12 per cent of all infections, with a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 98.66 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of COVID cases in Delhi is fast rising once again, with 1,118 cases reported on Tuesday, this being the highest recorded number of cases since May 10. This resulted in an over 82 per cent single-day rise in COVID cases in Delhi, as against a total of 614 cases recorded yesterday.

Meanwhile, the COVID positivity rate in Delhi has decreased marginally to 6.50%, and the number of active cases has increased to 3,177. The overall number of recoveries has risen to 18,85,130, with around 500 patients recovering in the previous 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Mumbai recorded 1,724 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, up from over 600 on Monday, and two deaths as a result of the infection. With this, the total number of infections in Mumbai has risen to 10,83,589, and the mortality toll from COVID-19 has risen to 19,575, according to the report. The state health department in Maharashtra also reported two new instances of the BA.5 strain of Coronavirus on Tuesday.

In the meantime, the district of Thane in Maharashtra reported one of the highest numbers of cases in the state, with about 607 recorded infections on Tuesday, taking the district’s infection count to a new high of 7,15,305. The Covid-19 mortality rate in the district stood at about 1.67 per cent.

332 people, including a Maharashtra returnee, tested positive for the infection in Tamil Nadu, bringing the total number of cases to 34,57,969 in the state, on Tuesday. More than half of the total number of cases were recorded in Chennai, the state capital, which stood at 171. The death toll, however, remained constant at 38,025 with no deaths, according to the health department.

Karnataka reported 594 fresh COVID cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of active cases to 3,882. The positivity rate for the week stood at about 2.2 per cent. The capital city of Bengaluru reported a total of 582 new COVID cases, bringing the city's current active caseload to 3,738. An instance of cluster infection was also reported in the state, wherein roughly 31 students from two schools in the Dasarahalli area tested positive for COVID-19.

