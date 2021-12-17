‘India must prioritise booster shot’: Apollo Hospitals Joint MD Sangita Reddy

Apollo Hospitals Joint Managing Director Dr Sangita Reddy said that India needs to prioritise booster shots. She said that India must expect a sharp rise in cases due to Omicron. Reddy urged the government to soon come out with a booster shot strategy.

“While the Omicron is not devastating in its outcome, the fact is that it is extremely contagious. In India, all of the 64 cases confirmed so far are from airports and in the process many more contacts would have been infected. We can expect to see a hike in Covid-19 cases,” she said in a series of tweets.

Reddy also said, “India must consider a booster shot soon. Where I understand GOI prioritising vaccination for our population first, I would continue to urge that we must at the earliest come out with a BoosterJab strategy for the vulnerable, elderly and the immune-compromised.”

Reddy’s suggestions come even as the World Health Organization stated that India must prioritise vaccination over booster dose. Dr Roderico Ofrin, the WHO representative to India, said that it is not advisable to rush with booster doses due to concerns surrounding the Omicron variant. In an interview with India Today, he added that getting the entire population under vaccination coverage first is more important.

Meanwhile, the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) had a meeting earlier this month to decide on additional doses and vaccination of children. No consensus was reached by the members.

According to agency reports, no discussion on booster dose was on agenda. While a booster dose is given to an individual after a pre-defined period when the immune response due to primary vaccination is presumed to have declined, additional shot is given to immunocompromised and immunosuppressed individuals when the primary schedule of inoculation does not provide adequate protection from the disease.

