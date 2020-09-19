India overtakes US in terms of global COVID-19 recoveries; 95,880 patients cured in one day

India has overtaken the US to become the country with most COVID-19 recoveries in the world, the health ministry data suggests. India has reported the highest number of total recoveries, with more than 42 lakh (42,08,431) COVID-19 patients cured and discharged so far. With this, the country now accounts for close to 18.83 per cent of the total global recoveries, pushing the national recovery rate to 79.28 per cent.

The US accounts for around 18.77 per cent of the global recoveries, while Brazil, the third most affected country due to coronavirus, account for 16.96 per cent of the total global recoveries.

#IndiaFightsCorona:



India overtakes USA to become No.1 in terms of global #COVID19 recoveries



Total recoveries cross 42 lakh; 19% of global Recoveries



India scales another peak of single day highest recoveries



More than 95000 recovered in last 24 hrs: https://t.co/IXVquzPQ46 pic.twitter.com/El8ZMZwLQ8 #IndiaFightsCorona (@COVIDNewsByMIB) September 19, 2020

The total number of recoveries in India has demonstrated a steep rise. The recoveries stood at 1.5 lakh on June 13; 5 lakh on July 11; 8.5 lakh on July 25; 14 lakh on August 8; 22 lakh on August 22; 31 lakh on September 5; and 42 lakh on September 19.

"Centre-led focussed, calibrated, responsive and effective measures of early identification through high and aggressive testing, prompt surveillance and tracking coupled with standardised high quality clinical care have together resulted in this global achievement," said the ministry statement.

Besides, India is the second worst-hit country in terms of number of cases after the US and on the third spot after the US and Brazil in terms of fatalities. India reported over 93,336 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the total caseload in the country to 53,08,014.

At 95,880 recoveries, the country also registered the highest ever single day recoveries in last 24 hours on Saturday. According to the Centre, 90 per cent of the new recovered cases are being reported from 16 states/UTs, with Maharashtra, Andhra and Karnataka topping the chart.

The top five States with the maximum caseload are Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh are also highest recoveries, said the government data.

The Centre said India has allowed for rational use of 'investigational therapies' like remdesevir, convalescent plasma and tocilizumab. It also adopted measures such as proning, use of high flow oxygen, non-invasive ventilation, use of steroids and anti-coagulants, which aided the recovery in COVID patients.

Also read: Coronavirus update: 93,336 new cases, 1,247 deaths in 24 hours; India overtakes US in recoveries

Also read: Coronavirus vaccine in India likely by January, 2021, says Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan

Also read: Rahul Gandhi slams Centre for 'no data on deaths of healthcare worker'