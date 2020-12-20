India records 26,624 new COVID-19 cases; total caseload over 1 cr, 1.45 lakh dead

India reported 26,624 new infections in the past 24 hours, taking its overall tally to 1,00,31,223. India is the second most-affected country after the US in terms of the total caseload. The number of people who have recovered from the disease surged to 95.80 lakh, pushing the national recovery rate to 95.51 per cent, the Union Health Ministry data suggests.

As many as 341 new fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours, pushing the overall death toll to 1,45,477. India's COVID-19 case fatality rate is 1.45 per cent, which is one of the lowest in the world.

India has managed to keep the active caseload below 4 lakh for the 14th days straight now. The active cases in India have now reduced to 3,05,344. The active coronavirus infections in the country now comprise just 3.04 per cent of the total caseload.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7; 30 lakh on August 23; 40 lakh on September 5; and 50 lakh on September 16; 60 lakh on September 28; 70 lakh on October 11; crossed 80 lakh on October 29; 90 lakh on November 20; and one-crore on December 19.

According to the ICMR, 16,11,98,195 samples have been tested up to December 19, with 11,07,681 samples being tested on Saturday. States with maximum fatalities are Maharashtra (74), West Bengal (43), Delhi (32), Kerala (29) and Uttar Pradesh (23).

As per the health ministry, more than 70 per cent deaths in India occurred due to comorbidities. The Ministry of Health has said, "India's Covid recoveries have witnessed a steep exponential rise - from 50,000 in May to over 95 lakh in December. Recoveries are more than 30 times the active cases (currently only 3.14% of total cases)."

Meanwhile, at least six coronavirus vaccine candidates are in different stages of clinical trials in India. These candidates are Bharat Biotech-ICMR's Covaxin; Zydus Cadila's candidate; Gennova vaccine; Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine; and Sputnik V vaccine that's being manufactured by Dr Reddy's Lab, Hyderabad; and MIT-Biological E vaccine. Three companies -- Pfizer India, Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute -- have also sought emergency use authorisation in India as their clinical trials progress.