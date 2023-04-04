India records 3,038 fresh Covid cases in last 24 hours, active caseload at 21,179

India registered a single-day rise of 3,038 fresh Covid cases as the active caseload rose to 21,179, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll from the disease has now risen to 5,30,901 with 9 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, the active cases now comprise 0.05 per cent of the total infections while the national Covid recovery rate has been recorded at 98.76 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease is at 4.41 crore (4,41,77,204) while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent. According to the ministry website, 220.66 crore Covid vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive so far.

Over the last couple of days, Covid-19 cases are going up consistently, breaking the 3,000 cases mark every day.

As per the data on Monday, India recorded a single-day jump of 3,641 new Covid cases as the active caseload rose to 20,219. A day before that, the country saw over 3,824 new Covid-19 infections, the biggest in about 184 days.

Amid the rising cases, Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj on Monday visited the Lok Nayak Jayprakash Hospital to review the Covid-19 preparedness in the hospital. On Sunday, Delhi registered 429 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 16.09 per cent.

Meanwhile, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Monday said that wearing masks will be made mandatory for all health workers, and in areas where a gathering is expected to be above 100 people.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has advised the citizens to follow appropriate Covid-19 protocols in Maharashtra. A state health official attributed the XBB.1.16-omicron subvariant as the reason for the surge in Covid-19 cases in the state.

Mumbai reported 75 fresh Covid-19 cases on Monday with a total of 603 tests conducted in the city. The number of active cases now stands at 1,079 in Mumbai.

