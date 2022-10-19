India sees rise in Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra govt warns of XXB variant reaching its peak in mid-November

India has reported 1,946 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, according to the data released by union health ministry on Wednesday. The active caseload at present stands at 25,968. Country's death toll climbed to 5,28,923 with over ten fatalities in a day span, among which six deaths were reconciled by Kerala.

The ministry data said that India's recovery rate has climbed to 98.76 per cent as 2,417 patients recovered in the last 24 hours. It stated that there has been a decrease of 481 cases in the active caseload in 24 hours.

According to official data, 219.41 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. The daily positivity rate stood at 0.75 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was 1.01 per cent, the health ministry said.

The Maharashtra Health Department has warned that the XXB variant will reach its peak in mid-November, after the festivities are over. The government has also pin pointed that the recent spike is majorly noticed in cities like Mumbai, Thane and Raigad.

There has been a 17.7 per cent hike in Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra between October 10 and October 16. Scientists working on genome sequencing have reportedly remarked that around 88 percent of India’s new infections were caused by BA.2.75 while XXB caused 7 percent of infections.

India has conducted 2,60,806 covid tests in the last 24 hours, making the tally of cumulative tests reach to 89,91,87,693.



