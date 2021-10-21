India vaccinates record 1 billion people

India has achieved a milestone today by vaccinating an unprecedented 1 billion people. In order to celebrate this achievement a series of events has been organised. Announcements will be made on airplanes, ships, metros and railway stations regarding the same. Besides this, celebrations will be held at central government hospitals in Delhi to mark this occasion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also visit the RML Hospital in Delhi and interact with healthcare workers there. BJP MP Pravesh Singh Saheb will distribute 100 kg laddoos on this occasion. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will launch a song by Kailash Kher and an audio-visual at the Red Fort at 12:30 pm.

The budget airline SpiceJet will also unveil a special livery at the Delhi airport to mark 1 billion doses landmark today. Health Minister, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, and SpiceJet CMD Ajay Singh will be present during this occasion.

Centre has also said that those villages which have completed cent per cent vaccination should mark the 100 crore-dose achievement by putting up posters and banners complimenting healthcare workers for their contribution in the exercise.

Ahead of the milestone, Mandaviya had appealed to eligible people to get vaccinated without delay. “The country is close to making a vaccine century. To be a part of this golden opportunity, I appeal to the countrymen that those are yet to be vaccinated, by getting vaccinated immediately, contribute in this historic golden vaccination journey of India,” Mandaviya had tweeted in Hindi.