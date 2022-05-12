Indians travelling overseas can take booster dose, facility on CoWIN soon: Mandaviya

Indian citizens and students travelling overseas can now take the COVID-19 precaution dose as required by the guidelines of the destination country, announced Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday.

This new facility will be available soon on the CoWIN portal, he further added.

Mandaviya's announcement comes a day after news about Centre mulling relaxing norms for COVID-19 vaccine precaution dose for international passengers came emerged.

According to news agency PTI citing sources, the government is considering allowing those going overseas to get the jab before the stipulated nine-month waiting period as required by the destination country.

India began administering precaution doses of COVID vaccines to healthcare and frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities from January 10 this year.

The comorbidity clause was removed in March making all people aged above 60 eligible for the precaution dose of Covid vaccine.

On April 10, India began administering precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccines to all aged above 18 years at private vaccination centres

(With inputs from PTI)